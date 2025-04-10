Governor Kundi, Senators Discuss Strategies For Affordable Housing Development In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Senators led by Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing, Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Thursday and discussed strategies for affordable housing development in the province.
The delegation included Senator Aslam Abro, Senator Husna Bano and Senator Khalida Ateeb.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on housing-related issues, ongoing development projects and future strategies.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi warmly welcomed the delegation and highlighted the challenges faced by the housing sector in the province. He emphasized that providing affordable and quality housing to the public is his top priority.
The Governor urged the Federal government to increase facilities and provide housing subsidies for non-local employees working in federal departments in Peshawar, who are currently facing significant hardships.
He also called for the expansion of housing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and increased support from the federal government to ensure effective implementation of residential schemes, particularly in remote and underdeveloped areas of the province.
Governor Kundi stressed the need for close cooperation between federal and provincial institutions to ensure sustainable development in the housing sector.
He also underlined the importance of extending housing facilities beyond urban centers to include rural and less developed areas.
Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt assured that the Senate Standing Committee is actively working across the country to address housing issues and strengthen policy-making. He also briefed the Governor on the committee’s recent performance and future goals.
Following the meeting, the delegation was given a tour of various sections of the Governor House.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held18 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices28 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan28 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal28 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties38 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus48 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202548 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad58 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight1 hour ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package1 hour ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik1 hour ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP1 hour ago