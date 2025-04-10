Open Menu

Governor Kundi, Senators Discuss Strategies For Affordable Housing Development In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Senators led by Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing, Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Thursday and discussed strategies for affordable housing development in the province.

The delegation included Senator Aslam Abro, Senator Husna Bano and Senator Khalida Ateeb.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on housing-related issues, ongoing development projects and future strategies.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi warmly welcomed the delegation and highlighted the challenges faced by the housing sector in the province. He emphasized that providing affordable and quality housing to the public is his top priority.

The Governor urged the Federal government to increase facilities and provide housing subsidies for non-local employees working in federal departments in Peshawar, who are currently facing significant hardships.

He also called for the expansion of housing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and increased support from the federal government to ensure effective implementation of residential schemes, particularly in remote and underdeveloped areas of the province.

Governor Kundi stressed the need for close cooperation between federal and provincial institutions to ensure sustainable development in the housing sector.

He also underlined the importance of extending housing facilities beyond urban centers to include rural and less developed areas.

Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt assured that the Senate Standing Committee is actively working across the country to address housing issues and strengthen policy-making. He also briefed the Governor on the committee’s recent performance and future goals.

Following the meeting, the delegation was given a tour of various sections of the Governor House.

