Governor Kundi Signs Summary For De-notification Of Advisor Mashal Azam

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, signed the summary for the de-notification of Advisor Mashal Azam Yousafzai of the provincial cabinet on Wednesday.

The Governor has approved the removal of Mashal Azam Yousafzai from her position as Advisor to the Chief Minister.

Following the Governor’s approval and signature, the summary has been sent back for further processing.

Sources in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the Adviser to Chief Minister on Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Mashal Azam was ousted from the provincial cabinet over poor performance and other charges.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has asserted that the land belonging to the province's universities will not be sold under any circumstances.

This statement was made during a discussion with a delegation from Mardan led by Mayor Himayatullah Mayar.

Governor Kundi criticized the current administration, accusing it of incompetence for attempting to sell university lands.

He emphasized that the provincial government has exhibited extreme mismanagement, noting that there is no provincial Higher education Commission (HEC) in KP.

He highlighted that 26 universities are operating without permanent vice chancellors and have been forced to accept acting vice chancellors in violation of regulations.

Kundi also pointed out that PPP members of the provincial assembly have submitted call attention notice against the sale of university lands, and orders for action have been issued from the Governor House.

He assured that as long as he remains Chancellor, he will prevent any sale of university land. The delegation praised the Governor's support and commitment.

Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has highlighted the crucial role of literary activities in the development and preservation of nations.

Speaking with a delegation from the Abaseen Arts Council, led by PPP Cultural Wing Chairman Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Governor Kundi stressed that nations detached from their cultural heritage risk losing their identity and existence.

He said that promoting literary activities is essential, especially following the 18th Amendment, which shifted these responsibilities to the provinces. However, he criticized the provincial government's priorities, saying that they have neglected the arts and those genuinely involved in the field.

Governor Kundi revealed that the Governor House has initiated a series of conferences and is working on inviting Central Asian intellectuals.

He praised the Abaseen Arts Council for its significant role in promoting the arts in the province and assured that the Governor House would support them in every possible way.

He also pledged to address issues related to Nishter Hall and to communicate with the Federal government regarding their concerns.

