Governor Kundi stresses climate-resilient policies to mitigate losses

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is bearing the brunt of climate change and stressed the need for effective policies to mitigate future losses and ensure rehabilitation of flood victims.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour by PPP District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap last night.

The event was attended by Chairman of the National Assembly’s Defence Committee Sardar Fathullah Khan Miankhel, former provincial minister Haji Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, prominent businessman Rasheed Khan Wazir, and several local notables.

The gathering discussed the widespread devastation caused by recent floods across the country, with special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi said the provincial government is in constant coordination with the Federal government and international organisations to develop climate-resilient strategies. “Our aim is not only to counter the challenges posed by climate change but also to ensure the proper rehabilitation of people affected by recent floods,” he added.

