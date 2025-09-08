Open Menu

Governor Kundi Stresses Climate-resilient Policies To Mitigate Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Governor Kundi stresses climate-resilient policies to mitigate losses

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is bearing the brunt of climate change and stressed the need for effective policies to mitigate future losses and ensure rehabilitation of flood victims.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour by PPP District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap last night.

The event was attended by Chairman of the National Assembly’s Defence Committee Sardar Fathullah Khan Miankhel, former provincial minister Haji Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, prominent businessman Rasheed Khan Wazir, and several local notables.

The gathering discussed the widespread devastation caused by recent floods across the country, with special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi said the provincial government is in constant coordination with the Federal government and international organisations to develop climate-resilient strategies. “Our aim is not only to counter the challenges posed by climate change but also to ensure the proper rehabilitation of people affected by recent floods,” he added.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

39 minutes ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

2 days ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

3 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

3 days ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan