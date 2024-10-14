Governor Kundi Stresses Enhancing Red Crescent's Role For Public Benefit
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the importance of enhancing the Red Crescent's role for the benefit of the public and urged members to work diligently to secure funding from the international community.
He said this in a meeting of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society's KP Chapter management committee was held under the chairmanship of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
The meeting was attended by Chairman Malik Azmat Orakzai, Member of Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, Principal Secretary to the Governor Zubair Khattak, and other members.
During the meeting, Farzand Wazir was elected as Vice Chairman of the KP Chapter, while Azra Jamshed was reappointed as Honorary Treasurer.
He said the Red Crescent's well-established reputation for providing timely assistance during natural disasters and emergencies, highlighting its critical role in societal development.
"The KP Red Crescent is not only delivering exceptional services during natural calamities but also in various health sectors," he said.
The Governor assured his support for the Red Crescent’s projects and stressed the need for increased resources and measures to improve humanitarian efforts.
He pledged to act as an advocate for securing Federal funds, instructing all participants to expedite and enhance public welfare projects to ensure basic facilities are available in underdeveloped areas of the province.
The meeting approved a seven-member Executive Committee for the KP Red Crescent, along with various sub-committees including Finance, Human Resources, Legal Property Rent, Health, Reverse Mobilization and Fundraising, and IT and Media.
Proposals for establishing Emergency Response Centers in Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Swat were also deemed essential.
