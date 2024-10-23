Governor Kundi stresses for promotion of textile, leather industry to meet economic challenges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday underscored that Pakistan's textile and leather industries hold a significant position globally, and their development is crucial for the country's economy.

He said this while participating in the 5th International Textile and Leather Exhibition held at the Karachi Expo Center.

The event was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan.

During the exhibition, both domestic and international representatives highlighted modern trends and technological advancements in the textile and leather industries.

Governor Kundi toured various stalls and emphasized the importance of these sectors for the national economy.

He urged industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get such opportunities to establish a presence in the global market. He pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not only has skilled labor in these industries but also offers extensive investment opportunities.

Kundi invited individuals associated with these sectors across the country to focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, he mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance industrial cooperation between Tajikistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Minister Jam Kamal Khan also addressed the gathering, shedding light on government initiatives aimed at boosting exports and industrial development.

