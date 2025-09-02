Governor Kundi stresses strengthening Jirga System, transparent fund utilization in merged districts

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:29 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi participated via video link in the third high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, to review strengthening of the jirga system and civil administration in the merged tribal districts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi participated via video link in the third high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, to review strengthening of the jirga system and civil administration in the merged tribal districts.
Governor Kundi emphasized that the committee working on administrative and development matters, including the jirga system, must finalize its recommendations without delay.
He directed all participants to submit their written proposals to the Chairman, Federal Minister Amir Muqam, before the next meeting.
Highlighting the challenges faced by the people of the former FATA, the Governor said they remained caught between the provincial and federal systems.
He said that while good briefings and recommendations had been presented in the third meeting, consensus on finalizing them was urgently required.
Governor Kundi also raised the issue of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, stressing the need for clarity on how the share of merged districts would be determined and implemented.
He welcomed the proposal to establish a separate account for funds allocated to merged districts, saying it would ensure transparency and allow tribal communities to know when and how their money was being spent.
“The deprivation of the people of merged districts must come to an end, and ex-FATA should be brought at par with other developed regions of the country,” the Governor asserted.
He added that the jirga system remained an effective mechanism for resolving local administrative issues promptly and should be strengthened to facilitate the tribal population and promote regional development.
