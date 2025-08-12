Governor Kundi stresses unity, tolerance on National Minorities Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the true strength of the nation lies in unity, adding that social harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect are the foundations of a strong and peaceful society. He urged all segments of society to work together to eradicate hatred, prejudice, and discrimination.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while addressing a special ceremony at Governor House Peshawar in connection with National Minorities Day, where he was the chief guest.

The event was attended by MPA Baba Ji Gorpal Singh, PPP Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz Peter, Haroon Sarb Dayal, Yousaf George, and members of the Hindu, Sikh, and Christian communities from across the province.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by speeches from minority leaders highlighting the rights, welfare, and contributions of minorities to Pakistan since its inception.

They lauded President Asif Ali Zardari and the PPP leadership for approving August 11 as National Minorities Day, and also appreciated the Governor for opening the doors of Governor House to the public.

Welcoming the minority communities, Governor Kundi said it was an honor to host National Minorities Day at Governor House for the second consecutive year.

He praised the role of minority communities in Pakistan’s progress, stability, and cultural diversity, reiterating that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens regardless of religion, color, or race.

He assured that the government would ensure effective implementation of existing laws for the protection of minorities and would take every possible step for their social, economic, and educational uplift.

“Protecting minority rights is not only the government’s duty but a collective responsibility of the entire nation,” he added, reaffirming that PPP has always stood for minority rights.

The Governor also stressed the need to celebrate Independence Day on August 14 in an even more vibrant manner, especially in the spirit of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos.

He assured the participants that the recommendations and demands put forward during the ceremony would be given due consideration.