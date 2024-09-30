Governor Kundi Stresses Women Empowerment, Police Recruitment In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday said that women empowerment was top priority, and all possible measures would be taken to support this initiative.
He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the social organization SSDO and USIP. It included SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas, Director Shahid Jatoi, Program Director Maryam Jawad, USIP Program Manager Hamza Ijaz, Program Officer Bilal Khattak, and Moiz.
The meeting focused on promoting the recruitment of women in the police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
SSDO and USIP will run awareness campaigns to increase female representation in the police and will assist government institutions in policy-making.
Governor Kundi welcomed the inclusion of women in the police force, assuring his full support for initiatives aimed at increasing their participation.
He said that involvement of women in the police would not only protect women's rights but also enhance social balance and improve the justice system.
He expressed pride in the capabilities demonstrated by women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa across various sectors, saying that their participation in the police force is a testament to the province's progress towards a more equitable society.
APP/ash/
