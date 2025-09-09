Governor Kundi stresses youth empowerment, climate action, sports development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment, women’s inclusion, and climate resilience, calling them his foremost priorities.

Speaking to a delegation led by Syed Bilal Jan Bacha Advocate, Chairman of LLPS Legal Learning and Professional Skills, with support from SSLA Syed and Syed Law Associates and the Global Youth Parliament Pakistan, the Governor underscored the need to provide opportunities and facilities to the province’s large youth population.

He said a Youth Parliament should be established to harness young people’s talent and channel their energy towards constructive platforms.

“Our government launched the National Internship Program (NIP), and we are now focusing on vocational training so that skilled students can find employment and contribute to the economy,” he added.

Governor Kundi also highlighted the central role of women in society, reiterating his resolve to ensure their empowerment alongside youth development.

Turning to climate challenges, he said floods, deforestation, and other climate-related disasters posed serious threats.

He called for mass plantation drives and awareness campaigns.

The Governor lauded the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and youth volunteers for their active role during recent floods.

On sports, the Governor said that despite the province’s abundance of talented players, a lack of facilities and sponsorship continues to hinder progress.

He stressed the need to promote a sports culture in the province and emphasized that pending Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and other sports activities should be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Under the 18th Amendment, provinces have been empowered, yet there is still no strong culture of local sports sponsorship,” he observed.

Governor Kundi assured the delegation that the doors of the Governor House would remain open for youth and professionals, adding, “Providing skillful education and employment opportunities to our youth is the key to progress.

Together, we can build a strong and prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”