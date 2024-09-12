Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday imposed ban on the sale or lease of land by universities throughout the province.

This directive comes following a court order from the Peshawar High Court, which has issued a stay order on the sale or lease of university land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Principal Secretary has issued written instructions to all universities in the province, advising them not to take any step regarding the sale or lease of land.

Governor Kundi emphasized that he will not allow any university to sell even an inch of its land for as long as he remains Chancellor.

Kundi criticized the party that had previously proposed converting the President's House and the Prime Minister's House into universities, accusing them of destroying existing universities instead.