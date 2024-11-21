Governor Kundi to convene APC to address security, governance issues in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation in the province and announced to convene All-Parties Conference (APC) in early December to address security and governance issues in the province.

In a video message released here by the Governor Secretariat, he criticized the provincial government over its negligence in addressing the issues.

The Governor recalled that he repeatedly took up the KP's issues with the Prime Minister and the President but unfortunately the provincial government had failed to take meaningful steps to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“They are busy in organizing protests in Islamabad or seeking the release of their party’s founder, while the province is left at the mercy of terrorists. The government has completely failed to protect the lives and property of the people,” he said.

He said the APC would bring together all political parties in the province to discuss solutions for security challenges, resource allocation, and KP’s issues with the Federal government.

The Governor emphasized the need for unity among political forces to address these crises. "We will present KP’s case to the federal government with reason and evidence," he said, calling on all provincial party leaders, including the Chief Minister, to participate in the meeting.

Kundi also pointed to the alarming increase in violence, with daily reports of attacks on soldiers, FC personnel, and civilians.

"The silence of the provincial government on this unrest is criminal. No cabinet meetings have been held, nor has the provincial assembly been convened to address the issue,” he remarked.

The Governor criticized KP CM Ali Ameen Gandapur for contradictory statements, noting that, while earlier demanding the withdrawal of the military from KP, the same leadership now speaks of negotiating with Afghanistan.

“If the military withdraws from our province, we cannot counter terrorism. Our police are brave, but they lack the resources that the military possesses,” he noted.

Comparing KP to other provinces, the Governor highlighted how Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab are progressing with development projects, while KP struggles with protests, state opposition, and poor governance.

Governor urged the federal government to take a firm stance and enforce the law if the provincial government continues to misuse resources or undermine state institutions.