Governor Kundi to distribute cash aid among 1,700 TDP families in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, reviewed the ongoing humanitarian efforts of the Red Crescent in merged districts and announced to visit Bajaur soon to distribute relief packages.

He said this during a meeting with Chairman Red Crescent KP (Merged Districts), Imran Wazir Advocate at Governor House, Islamabad on Monday.

The Chairman Imran Wazir Advocate briefed the Governor on relief activities in Bajaur, informing that water tanks have been installed at several TDP camps, while 20 washrooms including separate facilities for women have been constructed at the Bajaur Stadium for the affected families.

It was decided that Governor Kundi will soon visit Bajaur, where, with the support of the Red Crescent and donor agencies, cash assistance of Rs. 50,000 per household will be distributed among 1,700 IDP families.

The Governor will also inaugurate two mobile health units and indicated plans to visit the Red Crescent’s camp office in Landi Kotal.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi also visited the headquarters of the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association in Islamabad, where he met with Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Riaz. He was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party Provincial General Secretary Shuja Khan, Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati, and Vice Chairman of Red Crescent KP, Farzand Ali Wazir.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on encouraging scouts across the country to embody patriotism and a spirit of humanitarian service.

The participants also discussed the academic and administrative affairs of Batrasi College, and it was decided that Governor Kundi would soon visit the college to personally review its educational and administrative matters.

