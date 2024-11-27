Open Menu

Governor Kundi To Lead Efforts For Peace In Kurram, Invites CM To Join Hands

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Governor Kundi to lead efforts for peace in Kurram, invites CM to join hands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situations in the province especially in Kurram district and announced to visit Parachinar to look into the matter.

Addressing the press conference here at Governor House, soon after performing Umrah, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said, "The current major issue in KP is law and order that destabilized the whole system."

"The deteriorating security situation in Kurram District, where around 150 people have lost their lives and more than 200 have been injured due to ongoing violence since October," Governor Kundi highlighted.

He expressed concerns over the lack of attention from the Chief Minister of KP, saying, "While the Chief Executive is preoccupied with issues in Islamabad, the situation in Kurram remains dire.

He said, "I will personally visit Kurram to assess the situation and work towards restoring peace there."

Kundi also called for unity among the province’s political leadership, stressing that when they come together, solutions to issues could be found.

He invited the Chief Minister to join him in Kurram to play a role in controlling the situation.

"When the political leadership unites, the way forward becomes clear," he added.

In an effort to address the ongoing crisis, the Governor announced plans to hold an All-Party Conference at the Governor House in the first week of December.

He extended an invitation to the Chief Minister, as well as to all political parties, to participate in this conference, which he believed could help find a resolution to the security challenges in the province.

Governor Kundi also discussed humanitarian efforts in Kurram.

"Red Crescent is actively assisting the victims of the violence. However, he expressed disappointment with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), which had requested assistance but claimed to have no resources to offer," he mentioned.

The Governor emphasized the need for full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to address security concerns nationwide.

This press conference highlighted the urgency of addressing security and humanitarian needs in Kurram, with the Governor emphasizing collaboration, both at the political and governmental levels, to resolve these critical issues.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Law And Order Visit Parachinar Faisal Karim Kundi October December All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

5 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

5 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

17 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

17 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

17 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan