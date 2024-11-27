Governor Kundi to lead efforts for peace in Kurram, invites CM to join hands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situations in the province especially in Kurram district and announced to visit Parachinar to look into the matter.

Addressing the press conference here at Governor House, soon after performing Umrah, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said, "The current major issue in KP is law and order that destabilized the whole system."

"The deteriorating security situation in Kurram District, where around 150 people have lost their lives and more than 200 have been injured due to ongoing violence since October," Governor Kundi highlighted.

He expressed concerns over the lack of attention from the Chief Minister of KP, saying, "While the Chief Executive is preoccupied with issues in Islamabad, the situation in Kurram remains dire.

He said, "I will personally visit Kurram to assess the situation and work towards restoring peace there."

Kundi also called for unity among the province’s political leadership, stressing that when they come together, solutions to issues could be found.

He invited the Chief Minister to join him in Kurram to play a role in controlling the situation.

"When the political leadership unites, the way forward becomes clear," he added.

In an effort to address the ongoing crisis, the Governor announced plans to hold an All-Party Conference at the Governor House in the first week of December.

He extended an invitation to the Chief Minister, as well as to all political parties, to participate in this conference, which he believed could help find a resolution to the security challenges in the province.

Governor Kundi also discussed humanitarian efforts in Kurram.

"Red Crescent is actively assisting the victims of the violence. However, he expressed disappointment with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), which had requested assistance but claimed to have no resources to offer," he mentioned.

The Governor emphasized the need for full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to address security concerns nationwide.

This press conference highlighted the urgency of addressing security and humanitarian needs in Kurram, with the Governor emphasizing collaboration, both at the political and governmental levels, to resolve these critical issues.

APP/ash/