Governor Kundi underlines collective efforts for KP uplift

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has underlined the need of collective efforts for the socio-economic development of the province.

He expressed these views during a marriage ceremony of renowned businessman Faizan Khan Kundi, held here on Sunday.

The event was also attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's parliamentary leader in the Provincial Assembly, Maulana Lutufur Rehman, former Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood, renowned political and social figure Haji Nisar Khan Dabarrah, former MPA Mahmood Khan Bettani and others.

On this occasion, the governor discussed political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country as well.

On this occasion, the Governor mingled with the people.