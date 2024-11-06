Governor Kundi urges for opening seven western border points with Afghanistan

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday stressed the importance of opening the seven western border points crossings with Afghanistan in order to enhance regional trade and connectivity, particularly through the Central Asia Corridor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday stressed the importance of opening the seven western border points crossings with Afghanistan in order to enhance regional trade and connectivity, particularly through the Central Asia Corridor.

He expressed these views during a meeting with delegates of National Defence University (NDU), the 26th National Security Workshop visited Governor House Peshawar, led by Major General Muhammad Raza Aizad, Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies and Research Analysis.

The workshop, which brings together participants from various sectors, included members of parliament, academics, bureaucrats, business community leaders, and representatives from civil society.

Upon their arrival, the participants were welcomed by the Governor of KP, Faisal Karim Kundi. The Governor briefed the delegation about the constitutional responsibilities and historical significance of the Governor House.

During the meeting, the participants raised various questions concerning the province, including the situation in the newly merged districts, issues related to higher education, natural resources, and other important matters.

In his remarks, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted the unique position of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its geographical location, especially its proximity to the Afghanistan border.

"The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is distinct from other provinces due to its location along the Afghan border," said Kundi. "Opening all border crossings with Afghanistan will not only improve trade but also enhance economic activity in the region, benefiting Central Asia.

Governor Kundi also expressed concerns about the challenges faced by the merged tribal districts, which have been significantly affected by years of conflict. He said that while these areas were integrated into the province, they have yet to receive their due rights and benefits.

"The tribal areas were merged into the province, but they have not been given their rightful share," Kundi said. "For years, we have extended hospitality to our Afghan brothers, and now we must make visa processes easier and establish joint markets with Afghanistan and Iran."

Kundi also addressed several key issues affecting the province, including energy, natural resources, and the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue. "We must focus on negotiating and resolving issues peacefully, as the world has chosen dialogue while we remain caught in disputes," he said.

Highlighting the energy potential of the province, Kundi pointed out that despite Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's vast hydroelectric capacity, the province has not fully utilized its resources, resulting in high electricity costs.

Additionally, he emphasized the province's continued struggle to receive its rightful share of oil and gas royalties, as well as water resources.

"There are many issues that need to be addressed through workshops like this, where think tanks can present solutions and recommendations for the betterment of the province and the country," he said.

He said that KP and Balochistan are the most affected provinces so preferences should be given to these. The visit provided an opportunity for an in-depth exchange of ideas and a closer look at the region's challenges and potential solutions, Kundi concluded.