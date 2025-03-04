Open Menu

Governor Kundi Urges PM To Take Notice Of Power, Gas Loadshedding In Ramadan In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Governor Kundi urges PM to take notice of power, gas loadshedding in Ramadan in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan, urging to take immediate action to end electricity and gas loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing serious concerns over electricity and gas loadshedding in the province during the holy month of Ramadan, the governor stated that KP is a province that produces an ample amount of electricity and natural gas, yet it is being deprived of its own resources.

He criticized the ongoing power and gas outages, saying they have made life miserable for the people of the province.

He further pointed out that despite the Prime Minister's announcement of uninterrupted power and gas supply during Ramadan, the reality on the ground is different. Load shedding during Sehri, Iftar, and prayer times has caused immense difficulties for citizens, he added.

“The sanctity of Ramadan demands that people be provided with a peaceful environment,” the Governor emphasized.He stressed that resolving these issues would allow the people of KP to focus on their religious obligations like the rest of the country.

Recent Stories

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

1 minute ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

46 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

1 hour ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

2 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan