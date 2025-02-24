- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor Kundi urges President, PM to restore Islamabad airport as Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport
Governor Kundi Urges President, PM To Restore Islamabad Airport As Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has formally urged President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to rename the New Islamabad International Airport as Benazir Bhutto International Airport, honoring the late former prime minister.
In separate letters addressed to the president and prime minister on Monday, Governor Kundi emphasized that the old Islamabad airport was originally named Benazir Bhutto International Airport on June 21, 2008, following her assassination in December 2007. However, in April 2018, the Aviation Division renamed the newly constructed airport as New Islamabad International Airport, removing Bhutto’s name.
Kundi argued that naming major airports after national leaders is a global tradition, citing examples such as Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, and Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi, Sheikh Zayed International Airport Rahim Yar Khan, Begum Nusrat Bhutto International Airport Sukker and others.
He further stated that restoring the name would recognize Bhutto’s contributions and sacrifice for Pakistan’s democracy. Given that the old Islamabad airport has now been converted into a Technology Park, it is even more significant to revive the original name for the current international airport, he added.
The Governor urged the Prime Minister and President to take immediate action in response to public demand and direct relevant authorities to implement the change.
A response from the Prime Minister’s and President's Offices is still awaited.
Recent Stories
SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions for Post-Graduate Diploma
Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Income, Expenditure Survey 2024
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..
Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public urged to stay alert as heavy rain, thunderstorms, snowfall to lash Northern, Western areas fr ..1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi urges President, PM to restore Islamabad airport as Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport1 minute ago
-
GCUF organizes 5th International Students Convention & Expo11 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive on consumer rights11 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on overpricing: 45 arrested ahead of Ramazan11 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders deployment of additional police personnel during Ramazan21 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary stresses collaboration for innovation, economic growth21 minutes ago
-
Ramazan relief package distributed to Kurram TDPs at Governor House21 minutes ago
-
Two laborers killed after falling into nullah31 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police recruitment process for Police constables is underway41 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police make foolproof security arrangements for Champion Trophy match41 minutes ago
-
Secretary Farid Ahmad launches GB Tree Plantation Drive51 minutes ago