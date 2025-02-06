Governor Kundi urges religious institutions to contribute to national peace, harmony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday emphasized the important role of seminaries in promoting peace and fostering a positive image of Pakistan.

During his visit to Jamia Imdadul Uloom Darwesh Masjid Peshawar, he highlighted the significance of religious institutions in contributing to national unity and development, urging them to continue their efforts in building a peaceful and tolerant society.

The Governor on this occasion reviewed the examination center for Wifaqul Madaris. Provincial Administrator of Wifaqul Madaris Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Hussain Ahmad, spokesperson Siraj ul Haq and others briefed the Governor about the examination system of Wifaq ul Madaris.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his pleasure at the event and remarked, “It gives me immense joy to see you all working practically for peace, tolerance, and the soft image of Pakistan. You will be ambassadors of religion and the country. May Allah grant you success, so we can work together for the development and peace of the nation."

He was informed that this year, 42,000 students from across the country would graduate from Wifaq ul Madaris, including 30,000 women, which he termed as very encouraging.

He praised the disciplined conduct of the exams, calling it commendable.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs for playing a role in supporting religious institutions.

The Provincial Administrator of Wifaq ul Madaris further informed the Governor that 47,000 students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are appearing for various levels of exams under Wifaq ul Madaris, with the final paper taking place that day.

The Governor congratulated the students for their dedication.

Meanwhile, a delegation of female students from Roots Millennium College, led by Lina Zahoor, met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House.

The meeting focused on the state of education in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, discussing various aspects of the educational system and related issues.

During the discussion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of women's education for the development of the new generation and the prosperity of the country.

He said, "Education for women is crucial for the progress of our nation. Beyond public sector jobs, we must focus on modern, relevant education. Our province's youth are highly talented, and it is essential to encourage young girls, as an educated girl can play a vital role in shaping the future."

He further said that his vision and efforts are directed towards connecting the province's educational institutions with international standards, ensuring that even underprivileged children receive global-quality education at their doorstep.

He also expressed his desire to make it easier for students to pursue higher education abroad if needed.

The students praised Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his role in promoting women’s empowerment and youth engagement in the province.