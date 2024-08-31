Open Menu

Governor Kundi Urges Support For Craft Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday stressed the need for government support to showcase and financially assist the country's craft industry.

Speaking as chief guest at the Pakistan Handicrafts Association’s Annual Awards Ceremony here, he highlighted the importance of prioritizing craft as a key industry and urged provincial governments to promote related products.

The ceremony was attended by Malaysian Ambassador Muhammad Azhar bin Mazlan, Maldivian Ambassador Muhammad Taha, Maryam Iqbal Chairperson of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan, and a large number of business community members.

Awards and shields were distributed among artisans across Pakistan at the event.

Governor Kundi said that the event acknowledged efforts to economically empower women, particularly in rural areas, and provide them with a healthy living environment.

He commended the Handicrafts Association for its significant contributions to the industry and said that artisans and businesswomen are vital to both their families and the national economy.

Despite the skill and talent of Pakistani craftsmen and women, Kundi pointed out that outdated policies have put them at a disadvantage compared to other countries.

He called for serious practical measures to promote the craft industry across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and assured full support from his office.

The Governor also congratulated the award recipients during his speech.

