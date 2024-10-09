Governor Kundi urges youth to play role in addressing challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that the province is facing multiple challenges, urging the youth to adopt a positive mindset and actively participate in addressing these issues.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation from the Young Leaders Parliament (YLP), led by President Naveed Ahmad Khan, visited the Governor House Peshawar.

During the meeting, the YLP delegation briefed the Governor on initiatives aimed at engaging the province's youth in positive activities through the platform of the Young Leaders Parliament.

They also requested the Governor's support and participation as a guest of honor for the upcoming three days entrepreneurship event in Peshawar.

The young members of the YLP engaged in a Q&A session with the Governor, discussing various issues affecting the province, particularly regarding the welfare of the youth.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed the delegation, expressing his focus on advancing the interests of youth and women across all sectors.

He acknowledged the talent among the province's youth but said that they often lack adequate opportunities for progress.

He announced that 100 percent scholarships have been allocated for tribal youth at Edward College and that free IT courses will be initiated to help young people pursue online businesses and job opportunities from home.

Kundi also highlighted that the provincial government has not effectively utilized its powers following the 18th Amendment.

He encouraged young people to share their proposals via email at any time, emphasizing the importance of their input for improving the education sector.

Meanwhile, another delegation from the Pakistan Association of the Blind (PAB), led by President Qari Said Noor, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss critical issues regarding the education and essential facilities for visually impaired students.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals, particularly the obstacles to accessing higher education.

They urged the Governor to develop a comprehensive policy that would allow these students to pursue their education without hindrance.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi listened attentively to the delegation's concerns and assured them that the government would take immediate steps to provide necessary facilities for visually impaired students in educational institutions.

He emphasized that education is a fundamental right for every individual and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that no student is left behind due to physical disabilities.

Kundi acknowledged the capabilities of visually impaired individuals and stressed the need for providing them with appropriate facilities and encouragement.

He directed the Higher Education Commission and relevant authorities to ensure the availability of necessary support in universities for special students, focusing on the integration of modern technology and Braille materials to facilitate their educational journey.

Similarly, Neelofar Babar MPA PPP KP Assembly and Munawar Anjum PPP leader also called on Governor Kundi.

Governor Kundi assured to resolve their problems on priority basis.

