Governor Kundi Visits CMH, Prays For Recovery Of Injured Officials
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar where he met with Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, Javed Mehsud, and other injured FC personnel who were injured in an attack on Kurram convey.
Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, accompanied the Governor during this visit.
Governor Kundi expressed his wishes for the speedy recovery of Deputy Commissioner Javed Mehsud and other injured personnel.
He praised Javed Mehsud for his dedication, saying that officers like him are a valuable asset to the province.
He also acknowledged the efforts of those working in difficult conditions to resolve public issues and ensure the delivery of essential services to the people.
Governor also visited and inquired about the health of other injured personnel, including Sepoy Nazar Abbas, Misal Khan, and Rizwan.
He met with their families, expressing his grief and offering prayers for their swift recovery.
In addition, the Governor extended his well wishes to other soldiers undergoing treatment at CMH Peshawar.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi visits CMH, prays for recovery of injured officials1 minute ago
-
Minor killed in a road mishap2 minutes ago
-
11 law violators nabbed12 minutes ago
-
Mushaal urges UN, world community to act as Kashmiri leaders' survival remains under threat22 minutes ago
-
Victim families of Sopore massacre await justice in IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
Minister hails 'Faceless Customs Assessment System' as key driver of PM's digital Pakistan vision32 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris never accept division of Kashmir as solution of Kashmir issue under any circumstances. AJK ..11 hours ago
-
PML-N chooses dialogue with PTI for Nation's interest: Rana Ihsan12 hours ago
-
AJK PM slams UN for prolonged silence defying its global obligation in resolving issue of Kashmir12 hours ago
-
Attackers, facilitators of DC Kurram attack to be nominated in FIR: KP Govt12 hours ago
-
Drop in crop prices caused financial losses in 2024, claim farmers13 hours ago
-
2 suspects arrested as third person killed in assault on family14 hours ago