Governor Kundi Visits CMH, Prays For Recovery Of Injured Officials

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar where he met with Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, Javed Mehsud, and other injured FC personnel who were injured in an attack on Kurram convey.

Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, accompanied the Governor during this visit.

Governor Kundi expressed his wishes for the speedy recovery of Deputy Commissioner Javed Mehsud and other injured personnel.

He praised Javed Mehsud for his dedication, saying that officers like him are a valuable asset to the province.

He also acknowledged the efforts of those working in difficult conditions to resolve public issues and ensure the delivery of essential services to the people.

Governor also visited and inquired about the health of other injured personnel, including Sepoy Nazar Abbas, Misal Khan, and Rizwan.

He met with their families, expressing his grief and offering prayers for their swift recovery.

In addition, the Governor extended his well wishes to other soldiers undergoing treatment at CMH Peshawar.

