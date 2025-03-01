Governor Kundi visits Darul Uloom Haqqania to offer condolences with Haqqani family

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday visited Darul Uloom Haqqania to offer condolences on the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani and other victims of the recent suicide attack.

During his visit, he met with Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq, Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, Maulana Syed Yousaf Shah, and other family members and scholars to express his grief.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor praised the religious and political services of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani in promoting islam, spreading the message of peace, and fostering unity and brotherhood.

He emphasized that his contributions would always be remembered.

Governor Kundi also voiced concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, saying that he had been highlighting this issue for months, but it had not received due attention.

He stressed the need for unity to eliminate terrorism and restore peace in the province.

During his visit, Governor Kundi recorded his thoughts in the guest book and prayed for the departed souls, their elevated ranks in the hereafter, and the security and stability of the province.