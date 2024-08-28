Governor Kundi visits Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine; holds meeting with Chamber office bearers

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited Lahore for a two-day and paid a visit to the shrine of the renowned Sufi saint, Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited Lahore for a two-day and paid a visit to the shrine of the renowned Sufi saint, Data Ganj Bakhsh.

At the shrine, Governor Faisal Kundi offered a floral tribute and prayed for the security and stability of the country. He emphasized the importance of fostering interfaith and inter-sect harmony in Pakistan.

Governor Kundi remarked, "It is crucial to promote interfaith and inter-sect unity. To achieve this, we must follow the teachings of Syed Ali Bin Osman Al-Hajvery (Data Ganj Bakhsh)." He further stressed that for improving the peace situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is essential to abandon intolerance and violence.

The Governor highlighted the significant role of the Sufi tradition in promoting peace and tolerance. He also announced the initiation of conferences and seminars in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote the teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other Sufi saints, aiming to spread their messages of peace and unity.

Governor Kundi's visit underscores his commitment to enhancing peace and harmony in the province through the teachings of historical and spiritual leaders.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi was honored by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). The event was attended by key figures from the business community in Lahore, including Hassan Murtaza, Provincial General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab.

Upon arrival at the Lahore Chamber, Governor Kundi was warmly welcomed by LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Leader Fariha Younis, and other members of the Chamber’s Executive Committee.

During his address, Governor Kundi emphasized the crucial role of industrialists and traders in the country’s development, stating that the PPP is committed to providing every possible facility to the business community.

Governor Kundi highlighted that landlords and traders have the potential to pull the country out of economic difficulties. He also stressed the need to reform the tax system and include more people within it.

He pointed out the pressing issues in his province, including the challenges of gas shortages despite being a major gas-producing area, and the high cost and frequent outages of electricity despite Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s contribution of cheap power from the Tarbela Dam.

The Governor criticized the inequitable distribution of oil royalties and expressed dismay over the closure of wheat and flour supplies from Punjab, underscoring that efforts are underway to address these issues with the Punjab government.

He also outlined his priorities, which include engaging youth, empowering women, and presenting a positive image of the province to the world.

He stressed the importance of improving trade relations with Afghanistan and targeting markets in the middle East.

Governor Kundi praised the recent decision by the Prime Minister to increase the budget for the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) from 4 billion to 20 billion rupees, calling it a commendable move.

He also criticized the closure of utility stores as an inadequate solution, advocating instead for tackling the store mafia to provide relief to the public.

In response, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Member Fariha Younis, and other officials expressed their gratitude to Governor Kundi. They commended him for highlighting the issues facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and for his efforts to address them. As a token of appreciation, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented a special souvenir to the Governor.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also visited Jamia Ashrafia Lahore, where he was warmly welcomed by Naib Muhtamim Hafiz Zubair Hassan.

During his visit, Governor Kundi met with the esteemed Sheikh al-Hadith Maulana Fazlur Rehim, the Principal of Jamia Ashrafia.

He took the opportunity to visit Maulana Fazlur Rahim, offering him well-wishes and extending an invitation for him to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi also toured several departments of the Darul Uloom, accompanied by Sheikh al-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Maulana Fayazuddin Chitrali, Maulana Asad Ubaid, and Hafiz Sheikh Osama Ajmal.

The Governor’s visit highlighted his commitment to engaging with educational and religious institutions and fostering closer ties between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and prominent scholars.

