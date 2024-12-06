Governor Kundi visits Edwards College, distributes scholarships among merged districts students

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi visited Edwards College on Friday, where he distributed scholarships among students from the merged districts.

The initiative was aimed to help students from the backwards areas pursue higher education, ensuring they have access to resources for academic success.

During his visit, the governor addressed students, assuring them, he was committed to resolving any issues they may face in their academic journey. He emphasized his dedication to addressing the challenges faced by students and ensuring that the government would provide them with the necessary support to thrive in their studies.

Governor Kundi also spoke about the broader political context, saying that he is receiving support from all political parties to restore peace and protect the rights of the province’s citizens. "Our collective goal is to bring peace and stability to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and work towards the well-being of all its people," he said.

The governor urged the students to focus on obtaining modern education to prepare for the challenges of the future. "In today’s world, knowledge is power, and it is vital for you to equip yourselves with the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing global landscape," he remarked.

Governor Kundi extended a warm invitation to students throughout the province, offering them the opportunity to visit the Governor House and engage with him directly through email. He highlighted his commitment to the youth of the province, saying that it is his keen desire to promote both sports and skill development among young people.

"I believe that nurturing young talent, whether in sports or vocational skills, is essential for the future of our province," he said, adding, "I am eager to support initiatives enabling our youth to grow not just academically, but also in other areas that contribute to their overall development."

Governor Kundi also reiterated his dedication to fostering an environment where students can thrive in a variety of disciplines, ensuring that sports and skill-building programs receive the attention and resources they deserve.

The scholarship distribution ceremony was met with great enthusiasm, with many students expressing their gratitude for the support provided by the Governor.

Earlier, Principal of the College, Shujat Ali Khan lauded the Governor's efforts to support education and his commitment to resolving student concerns.