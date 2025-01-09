Governor Kundi visits Karachi to attend Governor’s Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday visited Karachi to attend the Governor’s Conference on January 11.

The Governor's Conference will be held at the invitation of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

Apart from the conference, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi will also attend the wedding ceremony of the Sindh Chief Minister’s daughter.

During his stay in Karachi, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor will be residing at the Governor House, Sindh.

