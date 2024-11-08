Governor Kundi visits PSPA, emphasizes for expanding social welfare programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Lahore and emphasized the potential for expanding social welfare programs through inter-provincial cooperation.

The Governor was warmly welcomed by Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Watoo and other senior officials.

During the visit, Kundi was given a detailed briefing on various social welfare programs run by the authority, including financial assistance, healthcare facilities, and poverty alleviation initiatives.

He was informed about how PSPA has utilized modern digital systems and transparency-based policies to improve the lives of millions of deserving individuals.

Kundi appreciated the performance of PSPA, saying that Punjab's model could serve as an example for other provinces.

He emphasized the potential for expanding social welfare programs through inter-provincial cooperation, which could help establish a comprehensive system across the country to ease the difficulties of underprivileged communities.

Kundi further highlighted the vision of the late Benazir Bhutto and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that the aim was to introduce similar programs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would directly benefit the people and bring about positive changes in their lives.

He also stressed that provinces should compete with each other in delivering public services.

Recalling his time as a minister, Kundi mentioned how his government had removed barriers for transgender community people to access the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and provided them with necessary facilities.

He pointed out that healthcare in Sindh was fully free, without the need for cards, and urged other provinces to adopt such progressive policies.

Kundi added that Sindh had allocated 32 billion rupees for education, which was significantly higher than the budgets of other provinces, advocating that similar positive policies should be followed nationwide.

Jahan Ara Watoo, Vice Chairperson of PSPA, welcomed the Governor's visit and assured him that the Punjab government and PSPA were fully prepared to share their experiences and successful policies with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She expressed that Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was deeply committed to serving humanity, and this spirit of service guided their efforts.

Jahan Ara Watoo emphasized that such exchanges between provinces foster mutual learning and contribute to the overall development process.

The visit was also accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab General Secretary and former Senior Provincial Minister, Hassan Murtaza, among other officials.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with a delegation of journalists, intellectuals, and representatives from the business community discussed the current political and social situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the challenges the province faces, particularly in terms of economic development and security.

He emphasized that strengthening inter-provincial cooperation is key to effectively addressing these challenges.

Kundi shared that there is a need to learn from the experiences of other provinces and implement modern policies to improve the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed that youth engagement and women's empowerment are among his top priorities and called for promoting the province's soft image.

The Governor acknowledged the crucial role of the media as a bridge, promoting inter-provincial harmony, and said that the positive and unbiased contributions of journalists are essential for keeping the public informed and paving the way for social development.

Representatives of the business community raised questions about investment opportunities and the business environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They discussed how inter-provincial collaboration could help improve the business climate.

Governor Kundi assured the delegation that the provincial government is committed to providing better facilities for investors and will extend every possible support to the business community.

During the meeting, intellectuals emphasized the importance of educational and cultural exchanges, suggesting that programs between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces could not only benefit students but also strengthen ties among the general public.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the suggestions and ideas presented by the delegation and assured them that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would continue working with other provinces to contribute to the country's overall development and stability.

He said that every province plays a vital role in Pakistan’s progress and emphasized the need for collective efforts to build a stronger and prosperous nation.

APP/ash/