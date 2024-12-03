Governor Kundi visits residence of martyred Captain Zohaib to offer condolence with family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday visited Lahore where he paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrdom of Captain Muhammad Zohaib Uddin, who was martyred in Bannu recently.

The Governor visited the residence of the martyred Captain to meet with his family.

Governor Kundi expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the martyred officer.

He offered prayers for the elevation of Captain Muhammad Zohaib Uddin's soul and conveyed his heartfelt sympathy to the grieving family.

During his visit, the Governor paid homage to the martyr's sacrifice for the nation and emphasized that the blood of martyrs will never go in vain.

"Martyrs and their families are the pride of the entire nation," Governor Kundi said.

The Governor further remarked that it was an honor to meet the family of such a brave officer of the Pakistan Army. "The sacrifices of martyrs lay the foundation for the security of our country," said Faisal Karim Kundi.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also visited the renowned spiritual site of Data Darbar. His visit was aimed at offering prayers for peace and stability in the country.

During his visit, Governor Kundi presented a floral chadar at the shrine and prayed for the progress, prosperity, and security of the nation, with a particular focus on the recent security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of spiritual personalities and sacred sites as integral parts of Pakistan’s social and cultural heritage.

He emphasized that these places not only provide spiritual solace but also play a significant role in strengthening societal bonds.

Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the esteemed spiritual leader, Pir Zulfiqar Ahmed Naqshbandi, at his residence to inquire about his health.

During the visit, the Governor wished Pir Zulfiqar Ahmed Naqshbandi a swift recovery and expressed his well-wishes for his good health.

Governor Kundi praised Pir Zulfiqar's religious and spiritual contributions to the country, acknowledging that his prayers and guidance are invaluable assets to the nation.

In response, Pir Zulfiqar Ahmed Naqshbandi thanked the Governor for his visit and offered special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor was accompanied by the prominent social and religious leader of Lahore, Osama Ajmal Qasmi.

