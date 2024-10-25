- Home
Governor Kundi Visits Turkish Aerospace Company At NUST To Express Solidarity Over Ankara Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 06:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday visited the Turkish Aerospace Company’s Pakistan office located at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) here to offer condolences and express solidarity with the Turkish people in the wake of the recent attack on Ankara’s aerospace site.
The Governor was warmly received by Sohail Sajid, Country Head of Turkish Aerospace Company in Pakistan, and Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector of NUST.
Representatives from the Turkish Embassy and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) were also in attendance.
Speaking to the media, Governor Kundi underscored the profound and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Turkey, stating, “Pakistan and Turkey share a bond that goes beyond mere diplomacy.
It is a relationship rooted in history, shared values, and mutual respect.
Both nations have stood shoulder to shoulder, not just as partners, but as brothers in times of need.” Reflecting on the impact of terrorism, he added, “Pakistan knows too well the pain inflicted by terrorism. We stand in resolute solidarity with Turkey in the fight against terrorism, and we will continue to work together to ensure peace and stability for our peoples.
”
During the visit, Rizwan Riaz extended an invitation for Governor Kundi to return to NUST, further fostering educational collaboration.
In addition, he presented initiatives to the Governor, who is also Chancellor of public universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, proposing new programs focused on youth and women in KP.
Riaz emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for the province’s youth and advancing gender inclusion through education and skill-building programs.
Governor Kundi and representatives from TIKA also discussed potential collaborations for development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including initiatives to establish drug rehabilitation centers and support economic growth.
“Our partnership with Turkey is built on mutual support and shared aspirations for development. Together, we aim to create a brighter, healthier future for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and strengthen the ties between our nations,” said the Governor.
This visit reaffirms the commitment of Pakistan and Turkey to stand united against adversity, to support each other in challenging times, and to continue fostering partnerships that uplift communities and promote shared goals.
