Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to APC on law and order

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday visited Watan Kor and held an important meeting with the Provincial President of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao regarding worsening law and order situations in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday visited Watan Kor and held an important meeting with the Provincial President of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao regarding worsening law and order situations in the province.

During the meeting, the Governor extended an invitation to Sherpao to participate in an All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled for the first week of December.

The APC will focus on the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and aims to bring together political leaders to formulate a comprehensive strategy to address the growing security concerns, the Governor said.

Governor Kundi emphasized the need for collective efforts to tackle the challenges of lawlessness and violence that have intensified in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stressed that political unity was crucial to overcoming these issues and ensuring peace and stability in the province.

The Governor appreciated the role of the Qaumi Watan Party in representing the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and acknowledged its contribution to provincial politics.

He also expressed the hope that the QWP would actively participate in the APC and provide valuable input in discussions aimed at finding lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the province.

In the meeting, they also discussed to fight the case of KP rights with federation.

Sikandar Sherpao, while thanking the Governor for the invitation, assured his full cooperation in the efforts to restore peace and address the law and order concerns in the province.

He emphasized the importance of a joint approach and the need for all political forces to come together for the betterment of the province.