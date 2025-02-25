Open Menu

Governor Kundi Vows To Advocate For Local Government Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:17 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday hosted a Local Government Convention here at Governor House to advocate for the rights of local government institutions and representatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday hosted a Local Government Convention here at Governor House to advocate for the rights of local government institutions and representatives.

The convention saw a large turnout of Tehsil Nazims, Village and Neighborhood Council Chairmen, and local councilors from across the province.

Prominent figures present at the event included Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Parliamentary leader of PPP in KP Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, MPA Arbab Zarak, as well as representatives from PPP and other political parties.

Local government representatives expressed their gratitude to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for organizing the convention and supporting their cause.

They proposed several demands, including an extension of their tenure to compensate for the three-year delay, financial assistance from the Federal government, and the implementation of laws ensuring their rightful powers before the upcoming elections.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the large participation in the convention despite adverse weather conditions.

He emphasized that the convention aimed to strategic future actions for local representatives and assured them of his unwavering support.

He vowed to take up their concerns with the federal government, stressing that peace and local governance rights in the province were key priorities.

The Governor announced that a committee would be formed to draft recommendations based on the proposals put forward in the convention.

Addressing the convention, PPP's provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha also spoke in support of the local representatives.

