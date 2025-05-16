Open Menu

Governor Kundi Vows To Protect Workers’ Rights, Supports Restoration Of Jobs

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday reaffirmed the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) commitment to restoring jobs and creating new employment opportunities, rather than terminating employees.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the All Employees Coordination Council, which included leaders from Federal and provincial departmental unions. The delegation was led by Shah Zulqarnain and Aslam Khan.

Governor Kundi pledged to act as an advocate for the employees by presenting their charter of demands to the federal government.

He emphasized that the PPP considers the working class a vital part of Pakistan's development and has always prioritized labor rights, staying true to the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Highlighting key issues faced by employees, he called for serious attention from the federal government to address concerns such as salary increases, pension-related injustices, and departmental privatizations.

He criticized the provincial government for imposing excessive taxes, violating workers' rights, and contributing to widespread corruption.

The Governor also announced that the PPP will hold a province-wide protest in Peshawar on May 26 against these injustices.

He assured the delegation that PPP members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the provincial president, and the entire party leadership stand in solidarity with government workers.

In response, labor leaders expressed their gratitude to the Governor for meeting with them and acknowledged PPP’s historical support for labor rights.

They credited Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto for granting workers the right to unionize and reiterated their long-standing support for the party.

Among the delegation were labor leaders Abdul Manaf, Habibullah Umarzai, Riaz Khan, Ashfaq Bacha, and others.

APP/ash/

