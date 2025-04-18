Governor Kundi vows to support voting rights for Pakistanis in Spain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Federation Spain led by President Ayaz Abbasi on Friday met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House Peshawar.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistani citizens residing in Spain regarding their right to participate in the local electoral process.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that the government would engage with Spanish authorities through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the granting of voting rights to Pakistani residents in Spain.

The delegation also praised the government's efforts in successfully organizing the first Overseas Convention.

Governor Kundi emphasized that holding such conventions was a positive step by the Federal government and stressed the importance of continuing them.

He appreciated the strong patriotic sentiments expressed by overseas Pakistanis during the convention, describing them as highly commendable.

Governor Kundi reiterated that Pakistanis living abroad are the country’s ambassadors and must be provided with every possible facility. The delegation also extended an invitation to the Governor to visit Spain.

Members of the Pakistan Federation Spain delegation included Parvez Akhtar Jani, Asif Nazir, Tahir Ijaz Shah, Ali Hassan, Owais Rahim, Iqbal Awan, Abid Hashmi, and Bakht Kamal.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed the government's desire to benefit from the expertise of Pakistani professionals based in the U.S. to promote technology and innovation in Pakistan.

During a meeting with a delegation comprising Sohail Pirzada, Fasih Haider, and Dr. Javed Ajmal, discussions were held on strengthening the education and health sectors for economic growth.

Governor Kundi assured the delegation that issues faced by overseas Pakistanis, especially related to DHA properties and fund transfers, would be addressed.

He highlighted that the Prime Minister has allocated Rs 20 billion to NAVTTC this year and encouraged overseas Pakistanis to utilize the available support.

Investment opportunities in tourism and joint ventures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also discussed.

The Governor promised full support from federal and provincial departments for investors and expressed optimism about improving security conditions.

The delegation also welcomed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s engagement with the Pakistani community during his U.S. visit and appreciated his efforts for promoting investment and Pakistan’s positive image abroad.

