Governor Kundi Vows To Support Voting Rights For Pakistanis In Spain
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Federation Spain led by President Ayaz Abbasi on Friday met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House Peshawar.
During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistani citizens residing in Spain regarding their right to participate in the local electoral process.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that the government would engage with Spanish authorities through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the granting of voting rights to Pakistani residents in Spain.
The delegation also praised the government's efforts in successfully organizing the first Overseas Convention.
Governor Kundi emphasized that holding such conventions was a positive step by the Federal government and stressed the importance of continuing them.
He appreciated the strong patriotic sentiments expressed by overseas Pakistanis during the convention, describing them as highly commendable.
Governor Kundi reiterated that Pakistanis living abroad are the country’s ambassadors and must be provided with every possible facility. The delegation also extended an invitation to the Governor to visit Spain.
Members of the Pakistan Federation Spain delegation included Parvez Akhtar Jani, Asif Nazir, Tahir Ijaz Shah, Ali Hassan, Owais Rahim, Iqbal Awan, Abid Hashmi, and Bakht Kamal.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed the government's desire to benefit from the expertise of Pakistani professionals based in the U.S. to promote technology and innovation in Pakistan.
During a meeting with a delegation comprising Sohail Pirzada, Fasih Haider, and Dr. Javed Ajmal, discussions were held on strengthening the education and health sectors for economic growth.
Governor Kundi assured the delegation that issues faced by overseas Pakistanis, especially related to DHA properties and fund transfers, would be addressed.
He highlighted that the Prime Minister has allocated Rs 20 billion to NAVTTC this year and encouraged overseas Pakistanis to utilize the available support.
Investment opportunities in tourism and joint ventures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also discussed.
The Governor promised full support from federal and provincial departments for investors and expressed optimism about improving security conditions.
The delegation also welcomed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s engagement with the Pakistani community during his U.S. visit and appreciated his efforts for promoting investment and Pakistan’s positive image abroad.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI altering Adiala Jail visitor lists, blaming Punjab govt: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
RPO Rawalpindi holds Open Court to address public complaints2 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of petition regarding promotion of FBR's woman officer2 minutes ago
-
Death penalty, life term, rigorous imprisonment, fines for blasphemy convict3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi vows to support voting rights for Pakistanis in Spain3 minutes ago
-
LHC directs regulation of motorcycle rickshaws22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador, Malaysian counterpart discuss global issues23 minutes ago
-
326th Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Vaisakhi celebrations conclude at Gurdwara Dera Sahib23 minutes ago
-
SCO Secretary General lauds Pakistan’s role in regional peace & development23 minutes ago
-
Training course “Orientation and Mobility Techniques for Visually Impaired Persons” concluded33 minutes ago
-
Court maintains arrest warrants for KP CM in audio leak case33 minutes ago
-
Three held for robbery, abduction of female police official43 minutes ago