Governor Kundi welcomes Olympic winner Arshad Nadeem at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem visited the Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday on the occasion of Independence Day.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, personally welcomed Arshad Nadeem at the main entrance of the Governor House and escorted him to his office in a traditional buggy.

During the welcome, a ceremonial police guard saluted Arshad Nadeem, and flower petals were showered along the route.

A traditional Khattak dance was also performed. Arshad Nadeem was accompanied by his coach, Salman Butt.

A dignified ceremony was held at the Governor House in Arshad Nadeem's honour. The event was attended by members of the parliament, Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, business community representatives, athletes, students and individuals from various walks of life.

The Governor presented Arshad Nadeem with a traditional turban and a souvenir.

Faisal Karim Kundi also cut a cake celebrating Independence Day with Arshad Nadeem.

In his address, he praised Nadeem's outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics, noting that Nadeem not only achieved a historic victory but also enhanced the joy of Independence Day for the nation.

He lauded Nadeem as a national hero who has elevated the pride of the entire country, describing his Olympic success as a role model for the youth.

The Governor highlighted the province's struggles with terrorism over recent years and the sacrifices made by the people, forces and Army Public school martyrs.

He emphasized his commitment to developing sports facilities in the province and supporting young athletes to emulate Nadeem’s success on the global stage.

He urged the provincial government to support young athletes to positively represent the province and country.

In response, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem thanked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for the warm hospitality and reception.

He acknowledged that his victory was the result of hard work, the support of his parents, and the prayers of the entire nation.

Later, Javelin throw winner Arshad Nadeem, alongside Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, met with various athletes from the province.

He shared insights about his success, the importance of dedication and professional training, and the crucial role of his coach.

Arshad Nadeem encouraged the young athletes to continue their hard work and dedication, assuring them that their efforts would be rewarded.