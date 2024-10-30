Open Menu

Governor Kundi Welcomes U.S. Congress Delegation To KP

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation to KP

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to maintain close ties with U.S. political leadership, expressing the hope that the outcome of the elections would strengthen relations between Islamabad and Washington.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Sajid Tarar, a leader of the Muslim community in the United States and a member of former President Trump’s election finance committee

Accompanying Kundi was senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nadeem Afzal Chan. After the meeting, Kundi and Tarar talked with journalists, sharing insights on current affairs.

During their discussion, Tarar informed the Governor that a delegation from the U.S. Congress was interested in visiting Peshawar to strengthen its historical and cultural sites.

Kundi welcomed the initiative and expressed eagerness for the visit.

