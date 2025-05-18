Open Menu

Governor Lauds BBOiT’s Strategic Vision, Proactive Approach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Governor of Balochistan Shaikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail expressed his keen interest in the proposed projects and lauded BBOiT's strategic vision and proactive approach.

He said this while paying a visit to Bostan where he was warmly received by Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBOiT), Mr Bilal Khan Kakar.

A press release issued here on Sunday, a lunch was hosted in the Governor’s honor, attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including Senator and former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

During the gathering, discussions centered on the province’s long-term economic development strategy including industrialization, investment promotion, and public-private partnership opportunities.

Mr Bilal Khan Kakar gave a comprehensive briefing on BBOiT's current initiatives and shared detailed insights into several upcoming investment projects aimed at transforming Balochistan’s economic landscape.

Key projects discussed included infrastructure expansion in industrial zones, special economic zones (SEZs), energy development plans, and agriculture and mineral sector investments.

Mr Kakar emphasized BBOiT’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that fosters local and foreign investment.

The Governor expressed his keen interest in the proposed projects and appreciated BBOiT's strategic vision and proactive approach.

He highlighted the critical importance of industrial growth for the socio-economic upliftment of the province and assured full support from the provincial administration for investor facilitation and sustainable development.

“The initiatives being led by BBOiT are crucial to Balochistan’s future,” said the Governor. “We must ensure that this momentum continues, with collaborative efforts between government institutions, private sector stakeholders, and our international partners.”

Vice Chairman of (BBOiT), Bilal Khan Kakar, while speaking on the occasion, said:

"Balochistan holds immense potential for investment, particularly in key sectors such as minerals, agriculture, and logistics. Our goal is to create a conducive environment for both local and international investors so that the province can be transformed into a sustainable and thriving economic hub."

