Governor lauds complete merit-based admissions in GCU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Lahore Prof Asghar Zaidi in ensuring 100 per cent merit-based admissions even on sports and co-curricular seats this year.

"It's not an easy task but person appointed on merit ensures merit, and my fullest support is with vice chancellors who don't take any pressure and ensure merit in appointments and admissions," said Governor Sarwar while addressing a ceremony on Friday organized by the Old Ravians Union (ORU) in the honour of GCU VC Prof Asghar Zaidi at the University's Salam Hall.

The governor also highlighted the work done by vice chancellors and medical health professionals in fight against COVID-19. He said coronavirus telemedicine helpline, established by the Governor's House, was a huge success and people benefited from it.

Muhammad Sarwar lauded the vision of Prof Zaidi to establish the Mental Health Helpline for providing free online counseling services regarding treatment of anxiety, stress, fear or other psychological issues arising due to the global pandemic of coronavirus and lockdown in their houses.

He said Prof Zaidi's name was written on corona warrior's wall in the Governor's House due to his untiring and sincere efforts to fight against the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi highlighted the need for establishing another girls hostel on the University campus, saying that a large number of girls from other cities secured admission in the GCU on merit and faced difficulties due to limited seats in the girls hostel.

ORU President Ashfaq Mohlan and General Secretary Tayyab Rizvi also addressed the ceremony attended by eminent Old Ravians, including former chief minister Hasan Askari Rizvi.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated the new office of Old Ravians Union at University's Meeting Rooms which was assigned for the first time to Old Ravians.