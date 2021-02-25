UrduPoint.com
Governor Lauds Efforts Of Pakistan Coast Guard For Curbing Anti-national Elements, Drug

Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:13 PM

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday said that Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) was playing brilliantly to curb anti-national elements and drugs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday said that Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) was playing brilliantly to curb anti-national elements and drugs.

While addressing a ceremony of drug burning organized by the PCG in Gwadar, he said the purpose of burning of the largest consignment of drugs in Gwadar is to send a message to the world that we have zero tolerance for all kinds of drugs and illegal activities.

Director General Coast Guard Brigadier Saqib Qamar and other civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

The governor said the dream of making the Coastal Belt the gateway to Asia by eradicating all forms of drugs and illegal activities would surely be realized.

It is a matter of pride for the entire nation that the PCG is a very effective force against drug trafficking under contribution of law enforcement agencies and the Coast Guard is performing various duties with great diligence, passion and determination, he added.

He expressed the hope that the PCG would continue its work in future with the same spirit against the protection of Pakistan and against anti-social elements.

Director General Coast Guard Brigadier Saqib Qamar and GOC 44 Division Major General Amir Najam also addressed the participants.

Children from different schools also performed anti-drug tableau and presented shows against narcotics at the event.

Earlier, About 34 tonnes of narcotics including hashish, heroin, morphine, and crystals, as well as 4,620 bottles of liquor, 50 tonnes of betel nuts and 20,000 packets of Indian Gutka were torched during the event which price was 1361 million US Dollars in the international market.

