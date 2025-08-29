Open Menu

Governor Lauds Efforts To Eradicate Hepatitis

August 29, 2025

Governor lauds efforts to eradicate hepatitis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has appreciated the efforts to eradicate the scourge of hepatitis and the services rendered by Localized Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention Program (LHEAP).

The governor said that the organisations like Red Crescent, LHEAP and others are playing a noble role to help the needy segment of society by addressing their health issues.

Dr. Saleem Raza Raja, LHEAP presented the program’s quarterly performance report to Governor. The report detailed significant strides in fighting Hepatitis B and C across the province.

The initiative, launched in December 2023 under the Governor’s leadership, screened 5203 individuals during the last three months, identifying 2,428 positive cases of Hepatitis B, C, or co-infections. The report shows that LHEAP initiated free treatment for 726 patients, including 87 with HBV, 639 with HCV, and one co-infected case, while administering 21,426 Hepatitis B vaccine doses.

Governor Punjab commended LHEAP for providing all services free of cost including treatments, vaccinations, PCR tests, blood screenings, ultrasounds, and medicines.

He praised the program’s outreach to 10,984 households, emphasizing its role in advancing public health.

CEO LHEAP, Dr. Asnar while talking to APP I formed that some of the leading business entities, individuals and organizations were regularly contributing their services and funding to the noble cause. He said LHEAP is a flagship initiative of the Punjab Government that reflects a strong commitment to eliminating hepatitis and ensuring accessible healthcare.

"We do not charge anything from the patients, screening, diagnostics, vaccination and treatment, all services and medicines are provided to the patients completely free of cost", said the CEO.

He said that the organization was currently engaged with Dhok Hassu where a considerable number of patients were diagnosed with hepatitis.

"We have screened the area, found 9 positive cases of 29 screenings", he said while highlighting the alarming hike in positive cases.

Dr. Ansar urged the citizens to get examined in case of any symptoms without any delay.

"Massive awareness and supervisory efforts are required to tackle the spreading hepatitis", he added.

