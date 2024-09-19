Governor lauds establishment of technical training lab at Gomal University with Chinese collaboration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday lauded the establishment of a Technical Training Lab at Gomal University with the collaboration of China.

Initial work has begun on the establishment of a Technical Training Lab, with the special interest of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and directives from the Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Gulmina Bilal.

A meeting on the directives of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi who is Chancellor of the University was convened at Gomal University to discuss the project, attended by key figures including Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeebullah, Registrar Zahir Shah Marwat, and representatives from the Chinese organization UNI International Zargham Abbas, and Ghufran Malook, PRO to Governor and Incharge PID Regional Office Dera Muhammad Fazlur Rehman and others.

The meeting highlighted the Governor's priority to provide economic opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the Youth Engagement and Women Empowerment Agenda, the Chairperson of NAVTTC, Gulmina Bilal, has directed UNI International to provide local students with modern facilities for online marketing and trading.

Registrar Zahir Shah Marwat said that Gomal University holds a unique position at the confluence of three provinces, benefiting students from these regions.

He emphasized the commitment of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeebullah Khan to support such initiatives and the university administration's proactive role in facilitating these efforts.

Registerar Zahir Shah Marwat also commended the contributions of both the Governor and the Chinese organization.

Members of the delegation inspected various parts of the university's city campus, and a report will be prepared to present to the NAVTTC Chairperson and the Chancellor of the University, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/ash/