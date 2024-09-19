- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor lauds establishment of technical training lab at Gomal University with Chinese collaboratio ..
Governor Lauds Establishment Of Technical Training Lab At Gomal University With Chinese Collaboration
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday lauded the establishment of a Technical Training Lab at Gomal University with the collaboration of China.
Initial work has begun on the establishment of a Technical Training Lab, with the special interest of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and directives from the Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Gulmina Bilal.
A meeting on the directives of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi who is Chancellor of the University was convened at Gomal University to discuss the project, attended by key figures including Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeebullah, Registrar Zahir Shah Marwat, and representatives from the Chinese organization UNI International Zargham Abbas, and Ghufran Malook, PRO to Governor and Incharge PID Regional Office Dera Muhammad Fazlur Rehman and others.
The meeting highlighted the Governor's priority to provide economic opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Under the Youth Engagement and Women Empowerment Agenda, the Chairperson of NAVTTC, Gulmina Bilal, has directed UNI International to provide local students with modern facilities for online marketing and trading.
Registrar Zahir Shah Marwat said that Gomal University holds a unique position at the confluence of three provinces, benefiting students from these regions.
He emphasized the commitment of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeebullah Khan to support such initiatives and the university administration's proactive role in facilitating these efforts.
Registerar Zahir Shah Marwat also commended the contributions of both the Governor and the Chinese organization.
Members of the delegation inspected various parts of the university's city campus, and a report will be prepared to present to the NAVTTC Chairperson and the Chancellor of the University, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stray bullet takes life of innocent child1 minute ago
-
Jobs to be created through outsourcing: minister2 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed for MDCAT test in 12 cities of Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Pavilion highlighting year of the camel Is part of Riyadh international book fair12 minutes ago
-
Kurram police foil bid to smuggle narcotics, nab eight peddlers21 minutes ago
-
DC Dera vows to provide prompt relief to citizens21 minutes ago
-
LPP distributes toolkits among 537 skilled youth for economic empowerment21 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalise for Int'l Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Festival22 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws held, drugs & weapons recovered32 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri youth protest against upcoming elections in occupied Kashmir32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's blue economy could generate over $100 billion in revenue: British Deputy High Commissione ..41 minutes ago
-
Departmental Promotion Committee approves promotions for clerical staff41 minutes ago