Governor Lauds Forces For Killing Seven Terrorists In N Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Governor lauds Forces for killing seven terrorists in N Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday praised the security forces for killing seven terrorists in North Waziristan.

He commended the Pakistan Army's unwavering operations to eliminate terrorism.

He said that the nation stands united with our forces in this fight.

