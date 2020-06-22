ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday lauded the government's decision to enforce complete lockdown in hot spot areas of COVID19 across the country and said the initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would ultimately help to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Both the Federal and provincial governments were collectively formulating strategies to successfully combat and control the challenges of COVID-19, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan has enhance the testing capacity of coronavirus patients and extend it to conduct 50, 000 tests per day, he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that initially, nobody was ready to face the challenges of the deadly disease, but Pakistan has successfully managed it and proved self-sufficient in manufacturing the Personal Protective Equipment (PEE) to contain the coronavirus.

Replying to a question about the complete lockdown, he said complete lockdown is not suitable options for any country due to due weak economic situation amid the COVID-19.