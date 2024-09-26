Governor Lauds KP-PRCS Efforts, Added 12 New Members
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday lauded the efforts of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (KP-PRCS).
The Governor in the meeting approved the addition of 12 new members to the managing committee of the PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch, including provincial assembly members Ahmad Karim Kundi, Arbab Zarak, and Sardar Ehsanullah Khan Miankhel, among others.
The meeting was briefed on the objectives, functions, financial, and administrative matters of the PRCS. Details were shared regarding the availability of relief supplies for natural disaster response, annual income and expenses, fundraising from donors, volunteer services, and vocational training centers.
The discussion also covered the use of properties under the PRCS's management and the need to organize a donor conference to ensure adequate funding.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed the new committee members and praised the contributions of the outgoing members.
He expressed hope that the new members would work diligently, emphasizing the necessity for increased efforts in fundraising.
Kundi stated, "The PRCS should establish offices in all districts of the province. We need individuals who can genuinely assist our mission."
He said that various donor countries are eager to operate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the Red Crescent to prepare a comprehensive proposal to showcase their areas of work.
The Governor suggested that support from the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) be sought to expand PRCS-run vocational training centers into other districts.
He requested a complete evaluation of the market value of PRCS properties, saying that the purpose is to utilize this land for revenue generation.
Governor Kundi stressed the importance of innovating and accelerating the operational processes to enhance relief activities in the province.
Meanwhile, the students from intermediate and A-Level programs of Lahore Grammar school System Peshawar visited Governor House.
They explored the significant features of the Governor House, including the historic building, the fesentry, and the Multani Garden.
The student delegation received a briefing from the Governor's Secretariat regarding the historical and constitutional significance of the Governor House, along with an overview of the constitutional duties of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the visit, the students had the opportunity to meet with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, who emphasized the importance of opening the Governor House to the public.
Governor Kundi said, "We will facilitate visits to the Governor House for all educational institutions’ students. The aim of this initiative is to familiarize students with the province's historical sites and their significance."
He further remarked, "Educated youth are the bright future of our country, and I am committed to promoting not only education but also sports among young people."
