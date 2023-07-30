Governor lauds LEAs for foolproof security arrangements during Majalis, Muharram processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tesssori on Sunday lauded the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for foolproof security arrangements during Majalis and Muharram processions.

He also appreciated the district administrations of the province, police and rangers.

Kamran Tessori said that the cooperation of the procession management and Majalis ensured the peaceful culmination of the processions.