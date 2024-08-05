Governor lauds NGOs for playing vital role during natural calamities

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Monday said that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were playing an important role in providing support and assistance during natural calamities and promoting social welfare at the public level

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Monday said that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were playing an important role in providing support and assistance during natural calamities and promoting social welfare at the public level.

He said that it was commendable that whenever natural calamities and major accidents occur, a charity organization like Muslim Hands was immediately present to provide emergency relief including food, shelters, medical facilities and clean water.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Chairman Worldwide Muslim Hands Syed Lakht Hasnain.

The Governor said that we value all the steps taken by Muslim Hands for the welfare of the poor people of Balochistan.

He hoped that the organization would continue this series of service in the future as well.

He said that these initiatives of NGOs were commendable for working closely with the local community, government and other stakeholders to mobilize resources and implement effective response strategies.

He said that along with dealing with natural calamities, Muslim Hands workers also focused on long-term social welfare initiatives.