UrduPoint.com

Governor Lauds Role Of ESEF To Educate Needy, Deserving Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Governor lauds role of ESEF to educate needy, deserving children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday appreciated the efforts of the Elementary and Secondary school Foundation (ESEF) to eliminate ignorance from society and said that we should educate needy children enabling them to play a role in the development of the country.

He was the Chief Guest at the Graduation ceremony of ESEF held in IM Science Hayatabad. The ceremony among others was attended by CM aide on Education, Rehmat Salam Khattak, Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Managing Director ESEF, Zarif Maani and Director IM Sciences, Usman Ghani besides students and their parents.

Addressing the ceremony, KP Governor lauded the efforts of teachers and community schools of ESEF to educate needy and deserving children.

He said that ESEF is also endeavoring to educate children that are residing in far-flung and backward areas of the province adding their accomplishments are commendable.

He said that dream to establish justice and equality could not be materialized until and unless needy children are not given equal chances of education and growth. He also urged provincial government to allocate appropriate funds for ESEF.

Later, he distributed prizes and certificates among children that are studying in community schools of ESEF.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Usman Ghani Ghulam Ali From Government

Recent Stories

Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on two-day phy ..

Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on two-day physical remand

14 minutes ago
 Business setup in 45 minutes with business activit ..

Business setup in 45 minutes with business activities at SPCFZ

52 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5t ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5th session of Arab Parliament i ..

1 hour ago
 Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

2 hours ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

3 hours ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.