Governor lauds role of ESEF to educate needy, deserving children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday appreciated the efforts of the Elementary and Secondary school Foundation (ESEF) to eliminate ignorance from society and said that we should educate needy children enabling them to play a role in the development of the country.

He was the Chief Guest at the Graduation ceremony of ESEF held in IM Science Hayatabad. The ceremony among others was attended by CM aide on Education, Rehmat Salam Khattak, Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Managing Director ESEF, Zarif Maani and Director IM Sciences, Usman Ghani besides students and their parents.

Addressing the ceremony, KP Governor lauded the efforts of teachers and community schools of ESEF to educate needy and deserving children.

He said that ESEF is also endeavoring to educate children that are residing in far-flung and backward areas of the province adding their accomplishments are commendable.

He said that dream to establish justice and equality could not be materialized until and unless needy children are not given equal chances of education and growth. He also urged provincial government to allocate appropriate funds for ESEF.

Later, he distributed prizes and certificates among children that are studying in community schools of ESEF.