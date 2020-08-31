Governor lauds role of Pakistan Red Crescent in Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has lauded the constructive role played by the Red Crescent Balochistan chapter in the province during recent pandemic and flash floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has lauded the constructive role played by the Red Crescent Balochistan chapter in the province during recent pandemic and flash floods.

"Role of the Pakistan Red Crescent has been laudable during the pandemic and recent flash floods," he said while talking to the Chairman Red Crescent Balochistan, Akram Shah who called on him at Governor House on Monday.

The emotions and sentiments of the volunteers to providing relief to the affectees during an emergency and calamity was an essence of the mankind. "Provision of relief items by the Red Crescent Balochistan to the catastrophe-stricken people was commendable," he maintained.

He also underlined the need for increasing the number of volunteers and expanding the relief activities to all districts of the province.