Governor Lauds Security Forces To Kill 13 Terrorists In S.Waziristan; Grieves Over Plane Crash Of Azerbaijan

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday lauded security forces in a counter-terrorism operation, to killed 13 militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday lauded security forces in a counter-terrorism operation, to killed 13 militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan.

The operation, which was carried out based on intelligence reports, targeted key hideouts of the terrorists in the area.

Governor Kundi has praised the security forces for their swift and decisive action against terrorists.

In a statement issued here after the operation, Governor Kundi expressed his appreciation for the military’s efforts against militancy.

He commended the intelligence-driven approach, highlighting that such operations are crucial in maintaining peace and security in the region.

"The bravery and professionalism of our armed forces are commendable," Kundi said. "Their timely action in Sararogha has once again proven their commitment to securing our borders and protecting our people from the scourge of terrorism.

"

The Governor also acknowledged the challenges faced by the security forces while operating in the rugged terrain of South Waziristan, a region long plagued by militant activity.

He reassured the people of the province that the government and military would continue their coordinated efforts to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the tragic plane crash of Azerbaijan passenger flight in the city of Aktau of Kazakhstan.

The accident, which resulted in the loss of several precious lives, has shocked both the local and international community.

In a statement, Governor Kundi conveyed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and the people. He also wished a swift recovery to the injured passengers, offering his prayers for their health and well-being.

