Governor Lauds Services Of Customs Dept During Covid Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday said that the customs department had offered exemplary services during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and continues to play an important role in ensuring an effective supply chain system.

He said this while attending a colourful event on the occasion of International Customs Day at Customs House Karachi here.

He said that the department of customs was playing a crucial role in the country's economic development.

"Customs Department is one of the most important organs of the Government contributing to the state exchequer. That explains the important role each one of you play in the nation building effort", he added.

Underlining the significance of this year's International Customs Day theme "Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem", he emphasized the need for Pakistan Customs to further strengthen and develop data analytics.

"Under the policy of "Ease-of-doing-business", the Government is facilitating investors through one-window by utilizing online portals.

It is, therefore, imperative to adopt digital technologies for the benefit and welfare of people", he added.

He maintained that with sincere approach towards solutions and dedicated efforts, the day shall be nearing for Pakistan to rise among comity of nations as a modern, transparent, smuggling-free country and healthy economy.

In his concluding remarks, he said, "Many of you work under challenging conditions. Some of the officers have become great legends because of their bravery and commitment in fighting against smugglers. This occasion provides us an opportunity to salute and remember the contribution of all retired & serving officers who put the nation first, and even sacrificed their lives, while discharging their duty."As part of the celebrations, the Governor Sindh presented the awards and special appreciation certifications to the winners and lauded their meritorious services.

Director General, Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Choudhry also attended the event.

>