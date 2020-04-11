Governor lauds Sindh Relief Initiative Application

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited the main office of the Karachi Relief Trust, reviewed the packing and distribution process of rations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 )

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that establishment of the Sindh Relief Initiative Application was a good step because it will help to collect ration distribution data of all NGOs, besides, transparent record of ration distribution will also be maintained, said a statement on Saturday.

He further said that the Karachi Relief Trust's commitment to distribute 40,000 ration bags was commendable.

President of Karachi Relief Trust, Adnan told the governor that more than two and a half million ration bags distribution records have been collected through Sindh Relief Initiative.