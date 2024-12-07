Governor Lauds Successful Forces Operation Against Militants
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday lauded major security operation in different areas of the province in which 22 militants were killed.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, extended his heartfelt praise to the security forces for their bravery and successful efforts in eliminating the militants.
He commended the forces for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the province.
The Governor also paid tribute to the six security personnel who laid down their lives during the operation, expressing deep admiration for their courage and sacrifice.
He prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for their grieving families.
